Israeli Occupation's Drone Strike Kills Two In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Two martyrs have fallen in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Houla, the of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center reported on Monday.

According to Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli enemy warplanes raided Bint Jbeil town of Aita as-Shaab, causing massive damages to properties and infrastructure.

It added that the Islamic Resistance announced that it waged a coordinated aerial attack with a swarm of one-way attack drones on the Israeli enemy's bases of Ya'ara and Saint Jean, killing and injuring a number of enemy soldiers.

Since last October seventh, Lebanon has witnessed continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between the occupation forces and the "resistance" in the southern regions and at the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

