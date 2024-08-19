Hotness Alert! Mouni Roy Looks Sexy In Gold-Sequined Dress; Check Out Her Latest Instagram Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect bombshell body in a beautiful gold-sequined outfit. Her Instagram account is brimming with fashionable posts that often go viral, setting major goals with her vacation social posts.



Mouni Roy began her acting career on the renowned television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and has since made a successful transition into films and videos, enchanting audiences with her breathtaking beauty and fascinating performances.

Her Instagram feed, which is filled with trendy postings, usually goes viral, setting significant fashion aspirations with her holiday photos. Mouni continued to make trends on Sunday by uploading a hot video, wow her admirers with her perfect style.

Mouni Roy is seen posing beautifully in the film, wearing a stunning, gold-sequined suit that shimmers in the sun. The top of her attire has fringes, which create drama, while the bottom is a long, high-waisted skirt with a zigzag design.



Mouni poses with one arm stretched over her head and the other hand resting on her waist, showing confidence. The caption for the photograph says,“Take the drama one notch down Juliet!”

Mouni Roy has come a long way since her television debut on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.



Mouni Roy, a prominent face in the television business for almost a decade, made a flawless move to Bollywood with her first film, Gold, in 2018, starring Akshay Kumar. Her subsequent appearance as Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra earned her critical acclaim.

She recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy also appeared in the online series Sultan of Delhi. She last appeared on Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi.

Some of her most recent ventures are Showtime and Devang Bhavsar's comedy-thriller Blackout. In addition, she is in love with her item song Mummy Ji in Vedaa.