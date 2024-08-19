Movement within US Democratic Party gains momentum

(MENAFN) This week, a movement within the United States Party is gaining momentum as dozens of delegates advocate for a significant shift in the party's platform by pushing for an arms embargo on Israel. This proposal aims to reshape the party's stance on foreign policy and could potentially disrupt major events at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



The group behind this initiative, known as "Delegates Against Genocide," plans to exercise their right to free expression during key moments of the four-day convention, which begins on Monday. The convention will see Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced as the party’s candidate for the upcoming November 5 presidential election, where she will face former President Donald Trump.



Although specific details have not been disclosed, the group's organizers intend to propose amendments to the party platform and actively participate in discussions as delegates. The convention schedule includes a speech by President Joe Biden on Monday and another by Vice President Harris on Thursday.



Pro-Palestinian delegates argue that they should have a more substantial influence in shaping the party’s platform, reflecting their position on the issue of military aid to Israel.

