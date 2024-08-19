Electricity Brightens The Future Of Rural Areas
Date
8/19/2024 2:00:50 AM
ZIBO, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, with the beginning of Autumn,
the State Grid Huantai County Power supply Company (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company) deployed a team to go deep into
the Hongji Agricultural Professional Cooperative in Xincheng Town, Huantai County and deliver comprehensive and meticulous power supply services to it, which intended to ensure the stable operation of electrical equipment within the climate-controlled greenhouses and provide reliable power support for the harvest of various vegetables and fruits as well as autumn planting.
Covering over 2,000 mu (about 133 hectares), the Hongji Agricultural Professional Cooperative is a multifaceted modern
entity engaged in livestock breeding and sales, food processing, catering and lodging, as well as planting, processing, storage, transportation, and sales
of agricultural products. It
adopts advanced international water-fertilizer integrated drip irrigation systems, intelligent fertilizing
machines, and information technology to achieve precise irrigation and fertilization, reducing the environmental impact of fertilizers and pesticides accordingly.
A variety of environmental parameters can be monitored remotely with the help of its self-developed digital agriculture platform
so that automatic management
is within reach, significantly boosting working efficiency and resource utilization.
To guarantee the smooth operation of the platform mentioned, the State Grid Huantai County Power Supply Company
insulated the electricity distribution room and power lines, upgraded the transformers
and electric closets, and assisted in inspecting the oil level of transformers and line temperature
in the agricultural park of the cooperative.
Wang Qiang, the section chief of the cooperative, expressed his appreciation: "We are grateful to the staff from power supply company
for their attentive service. Our automatic control system relies on a stable power supply for proper function." "We can give full play to
the intelligent advantages
of the park with stable and dependable power support, which is of vital importance to the steady supply of vegetables, fruits, and livestock products," added him further.
The State Grid Huantai County Power Supply Company is continually enhancing the power grid construction
through new technology applications and infrastructure upgrades
to better ensure the stability and reliability of agricultural power supply in Huantai County. It
has introduced a "24-hour Electricity Manager" service for intelligent power service and timely response to the voice of customer. Additionally, regular inspections of irrigation areas were conducted to achieve the perfect operation of agricultural electrical equipment, thus
increasing farmers' income and agricultural efficiency in the true sense.
