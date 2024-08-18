(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The future of work is under threat in a world increasingly driven by technological advancements. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT, has raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global job market. Andrew Spira , a prominent advocate for Universal Basic Income (UBI), echoes these sentiments and calls for immediate action to safeguard economic stability.

Altman's apprehension about AI-induced job losses has led him to champion UBI for years. Recognizing the potential upheaval advanced AI could cause, Altman initiated a groundbreaking experiment in 2016. This program provided monthly stipends ranging from $50 to $1,000 to over 3,000 participants, aiming to mitigate the adverse effects of automation on employment. The positive outcomes of this experiment, which Altman discussed on the All-In podcast, highlight the potential of UBI to provide a safety net in an AI-dominated future.

However, Altman's vision has evolved. He proposes a concept he calls "universal basic compute," where individuals receive a portion of AI resources instead of direct cash payments. This compute could be used, resold, or donated, potentially transforming how society interacts with advanced technology. While innovative, this idea raises questions about its practicality and acceptance compared to traditional UBI.

Spira, a steadfast supporter of UBI, maintains that direct financial support is crucial for ensuring economic security and personal autonomy. "While Altman's universal basic compute is an intriguing concept, it's essential to prioritize immediate and tangible solutions like UBI," Spira asserts. "People need financial stability to navigate the rapid changes brought by AI and automation."

Despite Altman's reservations about government implementation of UBI, he acknowledges its potential benefits. "If we could just give people money, they would make good decisions, and the market would do its thing," Altman remarked, emphasizing the importance of empowering individuals through direct financial support.

Andrew Spira also warns of AI's broader threats, including mass job displacement and existential risks. He supports the creation of an international agency to oversee the most powerful AI systems and ensure safety and ethical standards are upheld.

One of Altman's notable projects addressing AI's impact is Worldcoin, a crypto network that offers digital currency in exchange for biometric identification. While innovative, Worldcoin has faced scrutiny and regulatory hurdles, highlighting the challenges of implementing new technological solutions.

As AI continues to evolve, the call for UBI becomes more urgent. Andrew Spira's advocacy underscores the need for proactive measures to protect individuals from economic instability. "We must act now to ensure that technological progress benefits everyone, not just a select few," Spira concludes. "Universal Basic Income is a vital step towards a more equitable future in the age of AI."

Andrew Spira's dedication to UBI is rooted in his extensive experience as an economist and social policy expert. Over the years, he has published numerous articles and spoken at international conferences, highlighting the urgent need for economic reforms to address the challenges of automation and AI. His research underscores that income inequality will only widen without UBI, exacerbating social unrest and financial instability.

Spira's efforts have garnered significant support from various sectors, including tech leaders, policymakers, and grassroots organizations. His work emphasizes that UBI is not just a theoretical concept but a practical solution that can be implemented to safeguard the livelihoods of millions. "We have a responsibility to ensure that technological advancements do not leave anyone behind," Spira states. "By adopting UBI, we can create a more just and resilient society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."



