(MENAFN) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, has accused British intelligence services of trying to recruit or coerce Russian diplomats stationed in London. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Kelin described these actions as "unacceptable" and confirmed that the Russian Embassy has formally raised these issues with British authorities.



Kelin's remarks follow a series of punitive measures taken by the previous Conservative government, including the expulsion of Russia’s military attaché, the revocation of status from several properties, and the imposition of restrictions on diplomatic visa issuance in May. The ambassador suggested that these actions were primarily motivated by domestic political considerations, aimed at garnering favor ahead of the United Kingdom parliamentary elections in July, which ultimately resulted in a significant defeat for the Conservative Party.



In response to these measures, Moscow expelled the British military attaché, a move Kelin deemed predictable. He argued that while these steps made life more difficult for Russian diplomats in the United Kingdom, they also undermined Britain’s own interests. According to Kelin, the actions severed crucial military-diplomatic channels during a period of heightened tension in Europe.



Similarly, Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, expressed concerns about the United States government's treatment of Russian diplomats in an interview earlier this year. Antonov claimed that United States special services had exhibited undue interest in Russian embassy staff, with some diplomats receiving recruitment offers via personal mobile phones and being approached by agents in public.

