Two People Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Drone Attack
8/18/2024 7:15:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegra .
"Two people were injured in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of an attack by an enemy drone . A 61-year-old woman was hospitalised with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a leg injury," the report said.
In addition, a 40-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a facial wound. He was treated by medics on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalised.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 67-year-old man was wounded in the morning as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Stepanivka in Kherson region.
