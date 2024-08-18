Environmentalists Demand Removal Of Encroachments From TN River

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Environmental activists and farmers of Lalgudi Taluk in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi district have demanded the removal of encroachments and the seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora), an invasive species so that the flow of River Nandiyaru increases.

M. Selvaganapathy, Director of Social and Economic Research, an environmental study group based out of Tiruchi told IANS that other than removal of encroachments and invasive species, the water body has to be deepened and additional check dams constructed to improve the groundwater levels.

River Nandiyaru originates from Ootathur in Perambalur district and travels 40 km through various villages of Lalgudi taluk before joining River Kollidam near Nathamandugi.

The river helps increase groundwater levels in these areas and improves agriculture. Selvaganapathy said that the river bed has remained dry for several years due to poor maintenance.

Krishnamoorthy, a farmer at Kanakiliyanallur village in Lalgudi taluk while speaking to IANS said, "Following the demand from the farmers and social activists, a check dam was constructed across the river at Kanakiliyanallur for Rs 9.24 crore last year to restore groundwater levels on both sides of the river.”

He, however, alleged that seemai karuvelam trees have occupied most parts of the river and are blocking the flow of water.

Manikantan, a farmer said, "With high rise in encroachments, the water of River Nandkumar overflows into villages affecting agricultural lands.”

Selvaganapathy said that authorities should build strong banks and deepen the waterbody to prevent water from entering villages.

He said that in certain areas, officials have removed seemai trees but garbage dumping is on the increase in many parts of the river leading to a blockage in the flow of River Nandiyaru.

Tamil Nadu Water Resource-minister S.Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said that he has directed the district administration to restore the flow of River Nandiyar.

He also said that he was informed by the officials of the Water Resources Department that they were in the process of cleaning the river and strengthening its banks.

It may be recalled that in several rivers of Tamil Nadu, invasive species like, seemai karuvelam are creating difficulties in the free flow of several rivers.