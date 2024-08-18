Venue For Neftchi Sabah Game Changed Again
Date
8/18/2024 12:18:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The venue for the match between Neftchi and "Sabah" in the third
round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been changed again,
Azernews reports.
Zire has requested Neftchi to change the venue in order to
protect the pitch at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" for a UEFA Conference
League game.
Informed by Sabah and with the final decision of the PFL, the
match will not take place at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" as previously
announced but will be held at the Zire Sports Complex stadium.
The match is scheduled to start at 20:30 on August 18.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108571712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.