Venue For Neftchi Sabah Game Changed Again

8/18/2024 12:18:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The venue for the match between Neftchi and "Sabah" in the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been changed again, Azernews reports.

Zire has requested Neftchi to change the venue in order to protect the pitch at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" for a UEFA Conference League game.

Informed by Sabah and with the final decision of the PFL, the match will not take place at the "Liv Bona Dea Arena" as previously announced but will be held at the Zire Sports Complex stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 20:30 on August 18.

AzerNews

