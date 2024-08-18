Explosions Ring Out In Kyiv Region As Air Defense Activated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Sunday, amid an air raid alert.

The regional military administration said the air defense was activated in the area, Ukrinform reports.

"The air raid alert is in place! In the region, on the approaches to Kyiv, air defense is in action. Remain in shelters until the alert is over!" Serhii Popko, the administration chief, wrote on Telegram.

The alert was called off at 5:44 Kyiv time, according to the administration.

The Ukrainian Air Force is yet to report on the consequences of the Russian strike and the air defense performance overnight Sunday.