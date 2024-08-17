Saudi Arabia Emphasizes Need For Fair Benefit Sharing From Use Of Digital Sequence Information On Genetic Resources
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz
City for Science and technology (KACST) and the National Center for
Wildlife, participated in the meeting of the open-ended working
group on benefit-sharing from the use of digital sequence
information on genetic resources, held in Montreal, Canada, on
August 12-16, Azernews reports.
The international meeting aims to discuss the implementation of
a mechanism for parties to share benefits from the use of digital
sequence information concerning genetic resources, including the
establishment of a global fund.
Dr. Batoul Baz, KACST vice president for the health sector and
chair of the National Committee for Biosafety, affirmed the
Kingdom's commitment to enhancing international efforts to reduce
biodiversity loss in line with sustainable development goals and
the international frameworks, agreements, and protocols to which
the Kingdom is a party.
She also emphasized the necessity of equitable and fair benefit
sharing from the use of digital sequence information on genetic
resources, and that this should be clearly reflected in the
multilateral mechanism. She stressed the need for the international
community to commit to reducing biodiversity loss and ensuring fair
sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.