Oleksandr Urin To Temporarily Perform Duties Of Okhmatdyt Director General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Urin, who heads the intensive and efferent therapy department for acute intoxication at Okhmatdyt, has been temporarily assigned the duties of the hospital director general.

Health Viktor Liashko announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Today I met with several department heads of the hospital to hear their opinions, discuss the vision of how Okhmatdyt should move and develop, and who is ready to lead this movement in a difficult time and has the trust of colleagues. Following the meeting, taking into account the advice of doctors, I decided to temporarily entrust the duties of Okhmatdyt director general to Oleksandr Urin, who currently heads the department of intensive and efferent therapy of acute intoxication at Okhmatdyt,” Liashko wrote.

As reported, Volodymyr Zhovnir, Director General of the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt was suspended from his duties until the completion of inspections by Ukraine's National Police, other law enforcement agencies and the Health Ministry's commission.