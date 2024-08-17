Man Injured As Invaders Shell Nikopol District 15 Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, the Russian forces attacked three communities in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a young man.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked the Nikopol district fifteen times during the day. They used artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities were affected. A 30-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition. Several fires broke out that were subsequently extinguished by rescuers,” Lysak wrote.

He added that the infrastructure, a recreation center, two private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. The damage was also caused to a gas pipeline and a power line.

“According to the updated information, a residential building was hit in the morning shelling of Nikopol. In other communities of the region, the day passed without any attacks,” regional governor wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the invaders shelled Nikopol and the Myrove community in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night and in the morning.