James Malinchak Continues To Aid Charitable Causes

- James MalinchakSOUTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Malinchak, , the only business motivational keynote speaker featured on Season 1 of ABC's hit TV show, "Secret Millionaire," continues to lead a life of charitable giving.Malinchak raised $58,528 to support LEAP, a teen leadership program in Los Angeles. He also donated his time to speak to youths in the program and to advise them."There's an old saying that goes, 'To whom much is given, much is expected.' Well, I come from a working-class family in a steel mill town in Pennsylvania and I worked hard and I've been blessed for my efforts. I been given much and I have responded by helping people with my money and my time. It has been immensely satisfying," said Malinchak who was sent to Gary, Indiana as part of the TV show in which millionaires live in poor neighborhoods, meet interesting people and donate their own money to help those people. On the TV show, he donated more than $100,000 to several charities and individuals he met.Amazon is selling the episode featured James Malinchak at"One of the great lessons of the TV show is that we need to live with an attitude of gratitude," he said. "There are people in all parts of America who don't have much money, but they are wealthy in spirit. I feel blessed that I was able to help them financially. In many cases, they used the money not for themselves, but to help others. That's a lesson for all of us."To learn how to hire James Malinchak for conferences, meetings and conventions, go toHe posts free information and tips about business and speaking on these social media sites:Facebook:LinkedIn:Pinterest:X:Instagram:YouTube: @JamesMalinchakAbout James MalinchakJames Malinchak has delivered more than 3,000 motivational presentations for events worldwide and was named Consummate Speaker of the Year by Sharing Ideas professional speakers' magazine. He has appeared in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and several hundred other publications.He began his sales career right out of college as a stockbroker with a major Wall Street Investment Firm and was awarded Most Outstanding Performance (twice) and #1 in New Account Openings (twice).Currently, he owns three businesses, has authored 27 books, and has read and researched over 2,500 books on personal and professional development.He is a Contributing Author to and served as Associate Editor for the #1 New York Times Best-selling book series "Chicken Soup for the Soul®" with his own personal stories published in "Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul," "Chicken Soup for the Kid's Soul" and "Chicken Soup for the Prisoner's Soul." James is the Co-author of the Best-Selling book "Chicken Soup for the College Soul."He mixes enthusiasm and humor with motivational stories to deliver a high content message that has audiences laughing, learning and inspired.Giving back is a big part of Malinchak's life and he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others. Especially dear to his heart is helping kids create a successful future by developing the belief in themselves that they can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams and goals.

