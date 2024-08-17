James Malinchak To Deliver Motivational Keynote Speech At Nursing Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motivational speaker James Malinchak will deliver the closing keynote speech at the National of the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses (ASPAN)

- James MalinchakBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motivational speaker James Malinchak will deliver the closing keynote speech at the National Conference of the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses (ASPAN) in Chicago.Malinchak will speak about "Great Service Starts With Attitude!""This inspirational, humorous and high-energy message is sure to refuel, recharge and reenergize you while reminding you of the importance of attitude and how it really influences the success of an organization and an individual," said Malinchak, a top keynote speaker based in Las Vegas. Considered one of the best keynote speakers in the world, he has delivered more than 2,200 presentations for events worldwide to businesses, associations and health care professionals.He mixes enthusiasm and humor with inspirational stories to deliver a very high content message that will empower audiences to achieve extraordinary results.For information about his keynote speeches, go toAbout James MalinchakAfter growing-up in a small Pennsylvania steel-mill town near Pittsburgh as the son of a steelworker and a housewife, multi-millionaire James Malinchak is now one of most requested business speakers and business marketing coaches in America.He was featured on the hit ABC TV Show, "Secret Millionaire."Since 2001, Malinchak's strong passion for serving others has impacted hundreds of thousands by teaching his unique personal and business strategies through his corporate and college speaking, public seminars, private coaching, books and home study courses. Malinchak has dedicated his life to helping others "Achieve a Better, Richer Business and Life!"TMHe was named "Consummate Speaker of the Year" by Sharing Ideas professional speakers' magazine and has twice been named "College Speaker of the Year." James delivers more 50 motivational presentations every year.James began his sales career right out of college as a stockbroker with a major Wall Street Investment Firm and, in his very first year, was awarded Most Outstanding Performance (twice) and #1 in New Account Openings (twice). While in his twenties, James became a partner in a company that handled the investment accounts for a number of famous entertainers, authors and professional athletes. James currently owns six businesses and is the behind-the-scenes personal business marketing consultant to more than 120 different businesses.James is the author of 16 books/products and has read and researched over 3,000 books on personal and professional development. James is a Contributing Author to #1 Best-Selling Book Series, "Chicken Soup for the Soul" with his own personal stories published in "Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul," and "Chicken Soup for the Kid's Soul." James is Co-Author of the Best-Seller, "Chicken Soup for the College Soul."Giving back is a big part of Malinchak's life and he has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various organizations and has donated thousands of dollars of his own money to help others. Especially dear to his heart is helping kids create a successful future by developing the belief in themselves that they can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams and goals.He was named one of the "Top 40 Business People Under the Age of 40 in Las Vegas."

