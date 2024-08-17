China Activates Level-IV Emergency Flood Response In Xinjiang

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Aug 17 (IANS) China's of Water Resources activated a Level-IV emergency flood response in Xinjiang Uygur region on Saturday in anticipation of severe rainfall and potential flooding.

Heavy to torrential rains are forecasted in China's northwestern areas from Saturday to Monday, with potential small and medium-sized river floods

On Saturday, the National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms, with heavy rainfall expected to continue to lash several regions of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Torrential rain will sweep parts of Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Shanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Yunnan, and Taiwan from Saturday to Sunday, according to the center.

Areas in Guangdong will see up to 140 mm of rainfall, while some places in these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall, with 70 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.