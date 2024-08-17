Kerala: Fever Claims Life Of Class 10 Student In Kozhikode
Date
8/17/2024 6:37:51 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A 10th-standard student from Kozhikode, Parvathy, passed away due to fever-related complications. The Chathamangalam native had been receiving medical attention at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for two weeks before succumbing to her illness.
Also Read:
Kerala: Temple visit turns fatal as 62-Year-Old Alappuzha woman dies in road accident
This incident follows the recent death of another 10-year-old girl, Fathima Bathool, who also died from fever in Kozhikode last month. Fathima, daughter of Shareef hailing from Elettil in Kozhikode, was initially treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a private hospital, where she ultimately lost her life due to severe health deterioration.
High incidence of fever in July
Kerala has been battling a surge in fever cases and fatalities since July. On July 12, the state reported 11 fatalities attributed to fever, bringing the overall toll to a concerning level.
A four-year-old boy who was under treatment for H1N1 died in Ernakulam on July 19. The deceased was Leon Libu, a resident of Olanad, Alangad. Leon was admitted to a private hospital with a fever on Thursday (July 18), and the hospital authorities confirmed that he tested positive for H1N1.
A person in Malappuram, Saifunissa, a 47-year-old native of Ponnani, died after being infected with H1N1. She developed a fever two weeks ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur Kunnamkulam on July 14 as her condition worsened. She died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Also Read:
Kerala: IMD issues rain alert for 10 districts; orange alert in Manimala river, yellow alert in Achankovil
MENAFN17082024007385015968ID1108570397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.