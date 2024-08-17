Top 5 Tech Gifts Under Rs 2,000 To Surprise Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raksha Bandhan 2024: Brothers also gift something to their sister on this occasion. If you're looking for gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your sister this Raksha Bandhan, here are some top suggestions.

Rakhi, often called Raksha Bandhan, is a traditional Hindu holiday observed by people of Indian descent across the world as well as in many regions of India. Raksha Bandhan is observed on August 19 this year. Raksha Bandhan comes on the final day of the lunar calendar month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar. This day honours the relationship and affection shared by brothers and sisters. The translation of "Raksha Bandhan" is "the bond of protection."

On this day, sisters wrap their brothers' wrists in a holy thread known as "Rakhi" and offer prayers for a long and prosperous life. Brothers promise to shield their sisters from harm and difficulties in exchange. On this day, brothers also give their sister a gift. Here are some excellent recommendations if you're searching for Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister that don't cost more than Rs 2,000.

Hair Dryers

The Indian market offers a wide variety of hair dryers from manufacturers like Philips, Syska, Nova, and many more. These hair dryers are priced between 500 and 2,000 rupees and above. You can select the ideal option for your sister.

Hair Straightener

When styling hair at home instead of going to the salon, hair straighteners are great. They leave hair looking polished, frizz-free, and detangled. The Indian market offers a wide variety of hair straighteners from manufacturers like Havells, Philips, Nova, and more. The cost of these hair straighteners varies from Rs 600 to Rs 2,000 and beyond. You can select the ideal option for your sister.



Smart Speakers

Smart speakers are amazing voice-activated gadgets that may be used as virtual assistants in addition to regular speakers. Artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing are used by them to do jobs, understand and respond to queries, and provide entertainment. Brands like Amazon, Xiaomi, and Google provide a large selection of smart speakers in the Indian market. For Rs 2,000, you can get a Xiaomi smart speaker.

Wireless earbuds

You may use earbuds for studying, taking calls, and listening to music. The Indian market offers a plethora of excellent alternatives with real wireless technology and noise reduction. These earphones cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 or more.

Bluetooth tracker

A Bluetooth tracker is a little gadget that you may quickly affix to your possessions in order to monitor them. It connects wirelessly to your mobile device using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE or Bluetooth 4.0), sending little data bursts every now and then. It may be a considerate present for your sister, particularly if she loses things easily. In the Indian market, these trackers can be purchased for around Rs 1,500.

