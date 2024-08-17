'It Is Designed Like An....', Shah Rukh Khan Has A Nine-Storey Office Where He Keeps His 300 Awards

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, recently honored with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Festival in Switzerland, has always been a celebrated figure in cinema. In a candid conversation with The Guardian, Khan revealed some intriguing details about his love for accolades, which span over three decades in the industry. Proudly owning around 300 awards, he disclosed that he has a dedicated room in his home and office to house these trophies.

Khan, affectionately known as King Khan, shared that his nine-storey office in Mumbai features awards on every floor. He elaborated that it's not just a trophy room, but a library styled like an English library, where his numerous awards are displayed. Despite his massive success, Khan admitted to being "shameless" about his love for awards and the admiration from his fans, expressing his delight in receiving them.

When asked about his enjoyment of award ceremonies, Khan confessed that he thoroughly enjoys them, though he feels a bit nervous about delivering speeches, particularly at international events. He emphasized the importance of representing Indian cinema positively on such prestigious platforms, noting that he tries to be on his best behavior and keeps his sense of humor in check during these occasions.

Khan's fondness for awards is not new. At the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, where he won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Khan expressed his gratitude to the jury. He humorously admitted that he is somewhat“greedy” when it comes to receiving awards and was thrilled to win after a long time, as he had begun to doubt if he would ever receive another Best Actor accolade.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, an action-packed thriller, where he stars alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. As always, his fans eagerly await his next performance on the big screen.