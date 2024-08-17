Kamala Harris Appoints Afghan-American Lawyer To Strengthen Ties With Muslim And Arab Communities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kamala Harris's campaign has appointed Afghan-American lawyer Nasreen Barakzai as an advisor on Muslim and Arab-American community affairs.

Barakzai previously served as an advisor to the U.S. Vice President on various issues, including Muslim and Arab communities, the Gaza conflict, reproductive rights, voting, and democracy.

According to NBC News, Nasreen Barakzai worked as a political advisor in Kamala Harris's office from 2021 until July of this year.

Harris's campaign officials have confirmed that Barakzai will have similar responsibilities in Kamala Harris's campaign, focusing on engaging with Muslim and Arab-American communities.

Many Muslim Americans, especially Arabs, are dissatisfied with the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris due to the Biden administration's policies on Gaza and strong support for Israel.

These communities believe that Kamala Harris will continue Biden's policies regarding Gaza and Israel, which has led to discontent among them.

Barakzai's primary task in Harris's campaign will be to engage and consult with Muslim and Arab-American communities to garner their support for Harris's campaign.

In a statement from Harris's campaign, Barakzai expressed her pride in continuing her work with the Vice President, advising on key issues in this election, including democracy, reproductive rights, and matters concerning Muslims and Arabs.

Nasreen Barakzai was born in 1979 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during the Soviet invasion. She fled to Pakistan with her family to escape the bombings when she was about two years old.

After three years in Pakistan, Barakzai resettled in the United States in 1985. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law in 2005.

Before joining the U.S. Vice President's office in 2021, Barakzai worked as a legal expert and national security attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Barakzai led projects on civilian casualties in Afghanistan and Iraq and opposed indefinite detention without legal process at Guantanamo Bay, which she called“illegal” in 2008.

Nasreen Barakzai's diverse legal background and experience advocating for civil rights, particularly in sensitive areas like Palestine-Israel relations and national security, position her as a significant figure in Kamala Harris's campaign. Her role highlights the importance of engaging with Muslim and Arab-American communities in the upcoming election.

