Ihatecleaning: Dubai's First And Only 5-Star Rated Cleaning Company On Google

IHateCleaning at Dubai Hills

5-Star review 2024

Dubai's 5-star cleaning company

DUBAI, THE EMIRATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IHateCleaning is delighted to announce that it has achieved a 5-star average rating on Google in 2024, marking a triumphant return to the top slot after first achieving this in 2023. This achievement solidifies the firm's position as Dubai's first and only homecare company in the cleaning sector to consistently earn a 5-star average rating, highlighting its ongoing commitment to excellence.Changing the Homecare Sector for GoodIHateCleaning is on a mission to change the homecare sector for good. Its secret to success lies in its unique and comprehensive training programme, which goes beyond just cleaning skills. The focus is on the holistic development of all team members, ensuring they are well-rounded professionals, fully equipped to meet client needs..Health and Wellness Focus: The firm emphasises the importance of health and wellness in its training. The team is encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyle practices that improve their physical and mental wellbeing. This focus on wellness not only enhances their work performance but also ensures they approach each task with renewed energy and positivity..Continuous Learning and Development: IHateCleaning believes in continuous education and regularly updates its training programmes to include the latest industry advancements. This dedication to learning ensures that its staff is always at the forefront of homecare innovation, ready to offer the best solutions to its clients..Team Bonding and Leadership Growth: The firm understands the value of strong team dynamics. Its monthly team dinners serve as an opportunity for team members to bond, share experiences, and develop leadership skills in a relaxed and supportive environment. These gatherings foster a sense of camaraderie and belonging, which translates into a more cohesive and motivated team..Engaging with the Community: IHateCleaning is proud of its active engagement with the community. This interaction helps it stay attuned to its clients' needs and allows the firm to showcase the personal side of business, where staff growth and achievements are celebrated.Recent Client Testimonials Reflect a Commitment to ExcellenceThe holistic approach to training is reflected in the glowing reviews from clients, who consistently highlight the exceptional quality of the company's services. Here are some of the comments from its satisfied customers:."I've switched to I Hate Cleaning, and it's been great!“- Diana."Absolutely fantastic! 3 people came and took care of my studio in no time. Super clean!” - Dragan.“The best cleaning experience in Dubai- tried a few companies and won't go back to any other cleaning company. – Noor.“Wonderful service all round from ihatecleaning!! They use eco-friendly cleaning products, the employees are kind and professional, do a great job of cleaning, arrive on time and this company takes care of their employees as well.” – Nicola.“I had a team of three cleaners come to deep clean my two-bed apartment today, and they did an excellent job! They steam cleaned my sofa, bed frames, and carpets. The apartment smells fresh and is sparkling clean. Everything's been arranged neatly. Their attention to detail is impressive! Highly recommend their services!” – J KukAbout IHateCleaningFounded in Dubai six years ago with one cleaner and one customer, the company set out to change the homecare services sector for good. With ethical employment standards, safe and eco-friendly cleaning materials, and continuous reinvestment into the latest German cleaning technology, the company has seen strong organic growth and is now poised for further expansion. The company manages its own training courses and certifies its team members regularly, both internally and externally. Find out more at:

