70Th National Film Awards: Aattam, Gulmohar, Rishabh Shetty, KGF & More - Check Full List Of Winners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 70th National Awards are taking place on Friday, August 16th, at 1.30 pm. The jury members are Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Best Director

Sooraj R Barjatya was recognized as the best director for Uunchai.

Best film

Malayalam movie Attam wins Best Feature Film. Kantara received the prize for Best Film (Wholesome Entertainment), while Brahmastra won Best VFX Film.

Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor

Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara. He also directed the film.

Best Actress

Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh take home the Best Actress Award.

Best Playback Singer



At the 70th National Film Awards, Arijit Singh received Best Playback Singer for the film Brahmastra.

Best Music Director

Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra. AR Rahman got Best Background Music for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Anand Krishnamurthy received Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan.

Best Hindi film

Gulmohar, starring Sharmila Tagore, has won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

Best Kannada film

KGF 2, starring Yash, has won Best Kannada Film. It also received an award for stunt choreography.

Best Telugu and Tamil Films

Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 won accolades for best Telugu and Tamil films, respectively.

Special mentions

The 70th National Film Awards Manoj Bajpayee receives a special mention for Gulmohar. Sanjay Salil Chaudhary, the music director, also received particular attention.

Best Action Direction

KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography

Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics

Fouja

Best Makeup

Aparajito

Best Costumes

Kutchh Express

Best Production Design

Aparajito

Best Editing

Aattam

Best Sound Design

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay

Aattam