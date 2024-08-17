70Th National Film Awards: Aattam, Gulmohar, Rishabh Shetty, KGF & More - Check Full List Of Winners

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 70th National film Awards are taking place on Friday, August 16th, at 1.30 pm. The jury members are Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
Best Director
Sooraj R Barjatya was recognized as the best director for Uunchai.
Best film
Malayalam movie Attam wins Best Feature Film. Kantara received the prize for Best Film (Wholesome Entertainment), while Brahmastra won Best VFX Film.
Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor
Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara. He also directed the film.
Best Actress
Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh take home the Best Actress Award.
Best Playback Singer
At the 70th National Film Awards, Arijit Singh received Best Playback Singer for the film Brahmastra.
Best Music Director
Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra. AR Rahman got Best Background Music for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Anand Krishnamurthy received Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan.
Best Hindi film
Gulmohar, starring Sharmila Tagore, has won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee.
Best Kannada film
KGF 2, starring Yash, has won Best Kannada Film. It also received an award for stunt choreography.
Best Telugu and Tamil Films
Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 won accolades for best Telugu and Tamil films, respectively.
Special mentions
The 70th National Film Awards Manoj Bajpayee receives a special mention for Gulmohar. Sanjay Salil Chaudhary, the music director, also received particular attention.
Best Action Direction
KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography
Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics
Fouja
Best Makeup
Aparajito
Best Costumes
Kutchh Express
Best Production Design
Aparajito
Best Editing
Aattam
Best Sound Design
Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay
Aattam
