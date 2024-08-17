70Th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Manasi Paarekh Named Best Actor; 'Aattam' Wins Big

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 70th National Awards, recognizing cinematic excellence in 2022, has been announced in a press at the National Centre, New Delhi. For his performances in 2022, Rishab Shetty won the Best (Male) in a leading role for his brilliant acting in the Kantara, a movie that made waves across the nation and was named the Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment at 70th edition of the awards. Two actresses, Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam) and Manasi Paarekh (Kutch Express) bagged the award for Best (Female) in a leading role. Malayalam film 'Aattam' won the award for the Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.

Sooraj R. Barjatya was named the Best Director for his movie

Uunchai.

Neena Gupta is best supporting actress for 'Uunchai', while Pawan Malhotra became the best supporting actor for 'Fouja'. For his performance in 'Malikappuram', Sreepath was named the Best Child Artist.

Also Read:

54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Acto

Manoj Bajpayee got special mention for his acting in 'Gulmohar', which also won the award for Best Hindi Film and Best Screenplay. Coming to regional films, 'Saudi Vellakka', directed by Tharun Moorthy, won the Best Malayalam Film award.

Along with Mammootty and

Rishab Shetty, names of Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) and Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) was rumoured to be considered in the final round of the competition.

Recently, Mammootty also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which also the won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2023. In the film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mammootty played dual roles as James and Sundaram speaking Malayalam and Tamil.

For his acting in Kaathal: The Core, Mammootty was also in the running for Best Actor award in the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, which was eventually won by Prithviraj Sukumar for 'Aadujeevitham' earlier today.

Also Read:

Bazooka teaser OUT: Mammootty starrer promises stylish action-packed thriller (WATCH)



