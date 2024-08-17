Tensions Ease At Torkham Border As Pakistan And Afghanistan Hold Flag Meeting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant move to de-escalate tensions at the Torkham border in Khyber District, a flag meeting was convened between officials of the Frontier Corps (FC) and Afghan forces. The meeting aimed at reducing the ongoing friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The FC delegation was led by the Wing Commander of the 142 Wing, while the Afghan delegation was headed by Border Commander Maulvi Mubashir. The discussions primarily focused on the controversial activities by Afghan forces in disputed border areas.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire and concurred on raising the issue at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs level. The meeting, which lasted for two hours, concluded with the reopening of the Torkham gate for all forms of traffic.

It is worth noting that tensions had flared at the border the previous day due to the contentious construction by Afghan forces. However, following successful negotiations, both nations have agreed to maintain communication.

Security sources indicate that this recent development has led to an improvement in the peace and security situation between the two countries.