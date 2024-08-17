Hamid Khorasani: I Stood Against My Entire Ethnic Group For The Taliban

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The former district governor of Ahmadabad in Paktia province, Abdul Hamid Khorasani, says that when everyone in Panjshir was against the Taliban, he stood against his own“ethnic group” and supported the Taliban.

Abdul Hamid Khorasani stated that now the leadership of the Taliban is in the hands of“one ethnic”, and others are treated like“servants.”

Abdul Hamid Khorasani recently responded to comments made by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Mujahid had described Khurasani as a“wanderer” and claimed that he had no role in the Taliban administration.

In response, Khorasani said:“At a time when the people of Panjshir were strongly opposed to the Taliban, and it was impossible for them to fire even a single bullet, I supported the Taliban and stood against my own people. Now that you have gained power and control, you label me a wanderer while claiming ownership of the house?”

Khorasani also mentioned that before the Taliban entered Kabul, officials, including Zabihullah Mujahid, asked him to take military actions in Panjshir. However, now that they have seized power, they refer to him as a wanderer.

Previously, Zabihullah Mujahid, in an interview with Iran's Tasnim News Agency, stated that Khurasani holds no position within the Taliban administration, and his statements do not reflect the group's views.

Khorasani, despite once holding Taliban security roles, has been criticized for causing tensions, with his actions drawing ire from both Afghanistan and neighboring countries like Iran.

Abdul Hamid Khorasani, originally from the Panjshir Valley, was a key figure during the Taliban's efforts to consolidate control over the region. Despite his initial support for the Taliban, Khurasani has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current leadership, particularly their monopolization of power by a single group/ethnic, which he believes undermines the unity and inclusivity of the movement.

