Chief Minister Sawant Announces Goa As Permanent Venue For India Energy Week

In a significant development for Goa's economic landscape, Chief Pramod Sawant revealed on India's 78th Independence Day that the coastal state has been chosen as the permanent venue for the annual India Week (IEW).



This decision, made by the Oil and Natural Commission (ONGC), underscores Goa's growing prominence in hosting international events.

The IEW, India's premier energy and conference, brings together stakeholders from across the energy sector.

Its permanent establishment in Goa is expected to boost the state's economy, building on the success of other high-profile events such as Ironman and the G20 summit.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized his administration's commitment to advancing both the 'green economy' and 'blue economy'.



These concepts focus on sustainable development and ocean-related economic activities, respectively, aligning with global trends towards environmental consciousness and maritime resource utilisation.

In his address, Sawant highlighted Goa's achievements in implementing central government initiatives, claiming the state leads in attaining full saturation across eight flagship programs introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



He also outlined plans for infrastructure development, including structural audits of government buildings and the construction of new administrative complexes in nine of the state's twelve talukas.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of a helpline, enabling direct communication between citizens and his office for complaint resolution.



Additionally, he stressed the importance of community farming to increase agricultural productivity by utilising fallow land.

