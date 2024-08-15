Unfinished Business Left Over From Afghanistan Exit

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid the chaos that followed the US pullout from Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, the Biden administration declared that evacuated Afghans would be allowed to enter the U nited States via humanitarian parole . The initiative would provide them with temporary access to American soil, but not with a pathway to permanent residency.

In the weeks that followed, approximately 70,000 Afghans seeking to flee the returning were evacuated. Nearly half had worked with the US government or American nongovernmental organizations; some were family members. Others had no prior affiliation.

After going through security and health screenings in third countries and on domestic military bases, the vast majority were resettled to numerous states – with Texas, Virginia and California being the top destinations .

Humanitarian parole was only ever intended as a temporary fix to an immediate problem; it is only valid for two years, after which an individual's status must be adjusted.

And so, armed with popular – and bipartisan – support, legislators in Congress proposed the Afghan Adjustment Act in August 2022 to allow Afghans to transition from temporary to permanent residency in the US after further vetting.

Yet two years later, the act still has not passed. As experts on humanitarian rights , migration and refugees , we see the plight of tens of thousands of Afghans in the UA as the byproduct of the American political system in which bills struggle to pass . And the upcoming November elections will add another layer of uncertainty to those currently left in limbo.

Stalling in Congress

The first attempt at the Afghan Adjustment Act coincided with the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul. Introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, the bill proposed expanded access to the already existing Afghan Special Immigrant Visa to evacuated Afghans and offered a separate pathway for some Afghans to adjust their temporary residence to permanent status.

The Special Immigrant Visa program was created in 2006 to provide Afghans who assisted American forces with a pathway for permanent resettlement in the U.S. Approximately 77,000 Afghans had already been admitted to the U.S. through the program by 2021. But due to bureaucratic inconsistencies and backlogs with the program, at least 18,000 at-risk applicants and 53,000 eligible family members had still not obtained their visas when Kabul fell.

Under Klobuchar's bill, Afghans who arrived in the US in or after 2021 would be able to apply for permanent residency either through the expanded Special Immigrant Visa program or by directly adjusting their status within two years of arriving.