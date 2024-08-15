The Black Feather Foundation Sponsors Youth Sports Day, Supporting Afghan Refugees And Local Youth In DC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Resilience and Community Through Sports, and Education at Youth Sports Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Feather Foundation is proud to be a main sponsor of this year's Youth Sports Day, hosted by Fight For Children (FFC) on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, at The Fields at RFK. Youth Sports Day is an annual celebration that highlights the transformative power of youth sports in shaping the lives of young people across the Washington, DC area. This year's event will be supported by several professional sports teams, including the DC Defenders, DC United, Old Glory DC, Washington Capitals, Washington Commanders, Washington Mystics, Washington Nationals, Washington Spirit and Washington Wizards.

The Black Feather Foundation, led by founder Joseph Robert III, has a deep connection to this event. Joseph's father, Joseph E. Robert Jr., founded Fight For Children with a mission to improve the lives of young people through the power of sports. Joseph III continues his father's legacy, not only through his work with Fight For Children but also as the founder of The Black Feather Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting displaced P1, P2, SIV and HP refugees, through sports, health and education initiatives.

Youth Sports Day, held just before the start of the DC Public Schools academic year, will ensure that students are prepared for their first day back to school by offering free haircuts, eye exams and wellness checks. Additionally, the Washington Commanders will provide back-to-school supply kits and Under Armour will distribute backpacks to attendees. The event will also feature free food, music, a climbing wall, snow cones, a photo booth, a dunk tank and more.

In addition to the festivities, Youth Sports Day will offer valuable information to families about high-quality, affordable after-school sports programs available in their neighborhoods. Representatives from Fight For Children's Youth Development Institute, a collaborative network of 37 DC-area youth sports nonprofits will be on hand to provide resources and engage with participants.

Joseph Robert III, a former Reconnaissance Marine and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, played a crucial role in the Afghanistan evacuation effort in August 2021. His involvement helped evacuate approximately 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan in the final weeks of the US withdrawal and over the course of the following few months, a mission that continues to resonate through his work with The Black Feather Foundation.

On the third anniversary of this pivotal moment, The Black Feather Foundation remains committed to supporting Afghan refugees and other displaced individuals through sports, health, and education initiatives.

Fight For Children will also honor At-Large DC Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie as its inaugural“Fight For Children Legislator of the Year” at Youth Sports Day, recognizing his outstanding contributions to advancing equity and quality in Washington DC's youth sports systems.

About The Black Feather Foundation

The Black Feather Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Joseph Robert III, with a mission to support displaced individuals, particularly Afghan refugees, through sports, health, and education initiatives. Since its inception, The Black Feather Foundation has played a pivotal role in assisting the evacuation of over 20,000 individuals from Afghanistan, providing food aid, and supporting resettlement efforts. Today, the foundation continues to expand its reach, offering critical support to Newcomers (refugees) in the DMV area and beyond, empowering them to build brighter futures through community engagement and developmental programs.

Patti Katter

The Black Feather Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram