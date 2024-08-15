عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QMA Drivers Attend France Training Camp

QMA Drivers Attend France Training Camp


8/15/2024 3:17:51 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA) drivers participated in a training camp in Annecy, France as part of a plan developed by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.

The goal of the camp is to improve the drivers' physical capabilities and develop their focus ahead of the team's upcoming assignments. The training camp that lasted five days was filled with intensive work, which will provide the drivers with valuable experience ahead of the major competitions.

MENAFN15082024000063011010ID1108560283


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search