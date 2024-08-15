QMA Drivers Attend France Training Camp
The Peninsula
The Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA) drivers participated in a training camp in Annecy, France as part of a plan developed by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.
The goal of the camp is to improve the drivers' physical capabilities and develop their focus ahead of the team's upcoming assignments. The training camp that lasted five days was filled with intensive work, which will provide the drivers with valuable experience ahead of the major competitions.
