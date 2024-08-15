Agency Hiring Veterinarian For Clinic In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Employment agency BDR based in Florianópolis, Brazil, seeks veterinary cardiologist to work in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia. The professional will work at the Kai Veterinary , for which BDR has already selected veterinarians.

According to BDR, the Saudi clinic is growing and seeks professionals with other specializations in veterinary medicine. In late 2022, the agency announced a job opening for veterinary surgeon at the same clinic.

Applicants must be fluent in English and able to communicate, hold a full degree in veterinary medicine, a graduate degree or its equivalent in cardiology, have experience of at least four years with small animals after graduating, practice in cardiology and surgeries of cats and dogs, practice in clinics and procedures, and be acquainted with ultrasounds, X-rays, and electrocardiogram.

The Brazilian employment agency says the daily work will include gentle and respectful care of animals, general health examinations of dogs, cats and other pets, surgical procedures as varied as wound cleanings and more complex ones like cardiac procedures, conducting examinations, diagnosing, and establishing treatment regimes, monitoring the evolution of the animals' health, and others.

The work is on site, with a workload of eight hours a day from Sunday through Saturday, with a weekly day off as per schedule. The professional will have an international work contract, a USD 4,000 salary, housing, and other benefits such as travel expenses paid for getting to Riyadh, medical insurance, visa and support to immigration, bonus as per company rules, and others.

The selection start by curriculum analysis. After the first screening, BDR will talk with professional for information and doubts on the vacancy, following by a video matching check, and a final stage alongside the hirer. For more information and résumé submission, please visit the BDR's website .

