Hard Work Pays Off For Ohio Entrepreneurs Made In America, Season 5, Ep 4

Carter's BBQ hosts a Father's Day fundraiser for foster youth. Gray Brush unlocks new opportunities for their business within the rental market. And both businesses unveil something big and attend ECDI's small business course graduation. Brought to you by GoDaddy.

Originally published on GoDaddy Resources

Previously on Made in America: Ohio ...

Darren W. Carter left his high-paying job in an Ohio steel mill to bet on himself and go all in on Carter's BB with his wife Theresa. Empower by GoDadd – the global social impact program launched in 2017 – helped Darren W. Carter realize his goal to put Carter's BBQ on the map and someday sell his sauce and rubs online. Together, they created a website and online store that streamline orders and reflect Darren W. Carter and Theresa's passion for the business. We learn about the time and sacrifice it takes to run a small business as Darren W. Carter stays awake all night monitoring meat temperatures and Theresa cooks side dishes after her 9-5.

Lifelong friends Vonda Rogers and Lisa Brickey have a knack for finding vintage treasure - one they turned into Gray Brush Vintage Marke . But a lack of small business funding stands in the way of quitting their 9-5 jobs and running Gray Brush full time. So, the two set out to win a pitch competition in their city of Portsmouth, Ohio, with a $5K prize to help fund the entrepreneurs' inventory for the upcoming busy holiday season. Although the pitch competition doesn't end how they want, the business partners are thankful for the opportunity to step outside their comfort zones and fight for a different future.

In the season finale of Made in America: Ohio, despite poor ticket sales, Carter's BBQ hosts a Father's Day fundraiser for foster youth in their community. Darren W. Carter and Theresa are lifted by the support of their family, community and fellow pitmasters, who rally around them to pull off the event. Until now, the pitmasters had only met online. Darren W. Carter is especially moved when fellow Black pitmaster Brandon Carpenter flies to Ohio to surprise and help him cook for the event.

Still plagued with funding frustrations, Vonda of Gray Brush Vintage Market visits the Economic & Community Development Institut (ECDI) to determine if their recent small business loan has been approved. The business partners are eager to expand into the rental market and conduct a photo shoot for their new website created with Empower by GoDaddy. They're also thrilled to be asked to decorate for ECDI's upcoming small business graduation ceremony.

This season concludes at the ECDI graduation ceremony for local business owners who completed their six-week training course. Co-sponsored with Empower by GoDaddy, the course helps entrepreneurs gain digital presence skills and network with other business owners. In the end, the graduates show us how it feels to believe in yourself, put in the work, and be Made in America.

Don't miss the season final of GoDaddy's Made in America: Ohio series, and all four episode , streaming now on YouTube.

