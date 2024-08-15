Kwillt Launches Creative Platform To Chronicle Legacies Of The Living And Remember Loved Ones Passed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-of-its-kind allows users to create their own narrative to be remembered for generations and dedicate tributes to the dead while connecting with others to change the way people grieve

Kwillt , an all-in-one platform where every step of life's journey is not just remembered, but celebrated, launches today. When someone passes away, it is incredibly stressful for families and loved ones to get things in order, and keeping a log of life's memories is a challenge of its own. Kwillt makes it easy by providing a better way to handle these challenges, prepare for transitions and support families during trying times.

Kwillt allows users to create their own narratives or biographies for future generations with a unique site that's built for creative digital storytelling and memory keeping. Unlike social media, Kwillt is built on the premise of sharing and creating the story within your family unit to preserve the depth and uniqueness of that connection. The living can chronicle their lives through photos videos and audio files, share stories, create time-lapse messages for future generations, and provide instructions on health history, family trees, estate planning and even raise funds for family finances.

The platform is launching with two account types, known as 'patches' – the Legacy Patch and Remembrance Patch. When an account is created, the user is automatically signed up for a Legacy Patch and a 45-day free trial. Once the trial is complete, users have several subscription options to suit their needs to maintain the patch they've created.

"Using Kwillt has transformed the way we remember our loved ones," said Chad Cooper, Alpha User. "The timeline slideshow feature, combined with the ability to collaborate with relatives to add videos, audios, photos, and stories, has made the remembrance process not only easy but also deeply meaningful. It's incredible how much time and stress we've saved by having everything in one place."

The Legacy Patch is for individuals who wish to take the lead in which parts of them are remembered, providing a digital canvas to document life's milestones, achievements and reflections. It allows people to be the author of their own stories, and those they share it with can engage as the story is created by visiting the patch, commenting and interacting. Patch owners can also include people close to them as contributors, so they can add to their patch directly.

The Remembrance Patch serves as a heartfelt tribute to departed loved ones. Families and friends can come together to honor and celebrate the life of a loved one by sharing photos, audio files, stories and memories in a dedicated digital space.

"After a trip to Egypt, I was deeply inspired by the culture and how they remember the dead," said Lee Reams, Co-founder of Kwillt. "It really gave me a fresh perspective. When I got home, I was full-steam ahead in my dedication to developing a one-stop shop for people to log memories and remember deceased loved ones as a community."

Kwillt subscriptions range from $19.90 - $895 depending on subscription length and features. To see what a patch may look like, Kwillt has created one for Kobe Bryant, linked here . To sign up for Kwillt and begin your creative storytelling today, please visit .

About Kwillt

Kwillt is designed for authentic social interactions, providing private spaces where you can share your most cherished memories with only those you choose. Experience a new way to connect, collaborate, and preserve your legacy with Kwillt, where your life's memories come together in one beautiful, collaborative tapestry.

