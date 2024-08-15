Actress Devoleena Announces Pregnancy With Special Puja At Her Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Thursday announced her pregnancy by performing the 'Panchamrit' ritual along with her husband and family.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena, who has 3.2 million followers, shared a string of pictures, and made the announcement that she is expecting her first child.

The snap shows the 38-year-old actress wearing an emerald green coloured saree and holding a baby outfit, which has 'you can stop asking now' written on it. She has opted for jewellery and red bangles.

Devoleena is sitting on a couch, alongside her husband Shanwaz Shaikh, who is holding their pet dog in his lap.

Another picture shows Devoleena posing with her family members and close friends. The photographs shows everybody happily giving blessings to the soon-to-be parents.

The post is captioned as: "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

Actress Supriya Shukhla commented: "Dhyaan rakho...badhai ho...god bless".

Rajiv Adatia said: "Congratulations".

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show 'Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto'.

She is known for playing Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running TV operas 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and she had participated in the dance reality series 'Dance India Dance 2' in 2010.

Devoleena has starred in shows like 'Laal Ishq', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', and 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'.

She is currently playing the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'. It airs on Sun Neo.