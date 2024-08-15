UK Economy Grows By 0.6 Pct In Q2 '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- British gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 0.6 percent in this year's second quarter, highest growth pace in two years.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) attributed this growth to betterment of service sector, which takes up around three quarters of the GDP, achieving a 0.8 percent growth in Q2.

Real fell back by 0.1 percent due to decline in and industrial sector, reported ONS adding that GDP growth by 0.7 percent in the first quarter allowed for the 0.9 percent annual increase.

In a separate report yesterday, ONS confirmed rise in inflation rates for the first time since December to reach 2.2 percent. (end)

mrn









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108558158