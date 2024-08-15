Wreckage Of Downed Drones Damages Private Enterprise In Cherkasy Region
Date
8/15/2024 6:23:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air alert has been declared four times in the Cherkasy region over the past eleven hours, and five Russian drones have been shot down during this time.
The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Congratulations on cancellation of air raid alert, Cherkasy region!! The night and morning in the region were disturbing. The enemy has once again unleashed terror from the air. Our air defence destroyed a total of five enemy 'Shaheds'. There were no casualties. At the same time, the falling debris damaged the windows of a private enterprise. The area is being inspected," Taburets wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of 15 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed all 29 Russian Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukrainian territory.
The photo is illustrative
