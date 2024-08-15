EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

USU Listed in Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Report

Möglingen, August 15, 2024. The US-based analyst firm Forrester has published the report“The Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Q3 2024 ,” in which USU is listed as one of the notable vendors. The overview offers a comprehensive analysis of the current for knowledge management (KM) solutions. USU is recognized as one of 20 notable KM solution providers and the only German-headquartered manufacturer mentioned. The listed vendors offer various functions targeting specific use cases, such as agile knowledge capture and organization, knowledge optimization and feedback, knowledge retrieval and search, knowledge worker feedback, and knowledge reporting, analytics, and insights. Forrester defines knowledge management solutions as“Intelligent systems that capture, organize, share, analyze, and improve knowledge artifacts (structured and unstructured) and leverage advanced capabilities, such as AI, machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), cognitive search, and generative AI, to optimize knowledge transfer across the enterprise.” The report particularly emphasizes the disruptive nature of generative AI, stating that these functions“revolutionizing how we handle and use information... The generative enhancements mark the first time in KM history that technology can assist knowledge workers with creating structured content.” “With the increasing shift to remote work and distributed teams, the need for systems that facilitate seamless knowledge sharing is growing. We believe this is also confirmed by the 2024 Forrester report. Our Knowledge Management solution addresses these requirements through advanced search and analysis technologies that ease the access, organization, and use of relevant information. Additionally, we have integrated GenAI in the form of a virtual assistant. The new KAI module provides quality-assured information based on our knowledge database and optimizes content to effectively support service teams, editors, quality managers, developers, and management,” explains Harald Huber, CTO and Managing Director of USU. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

