Russian Narratives Spreading Across Middle East - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Certain outlets operating in the Middle East present the situation in Russia's Kursk region and the recent fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power temporarily occupied by the Russians from Kremlin propaganda's perspective.

That's according to the Center for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.

According to CCD observations, the key topics this week in the Middle East media were, in particular, the developments in Kursk region and a blaze spotted at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is noted that some Middle Eastern media cover these topics from the angle of Russian propaganda, referring to the events in Kursk region as Ukraine's "invasion", while some outlets go as far as warn of "a nuclear war due to Ukraine's actions".

"The Egyptian publication Sada El-Balad, which has in place a memorandum with RT, spreads statements beneficial to Russia claiming Ukraine's 'inevitable fall' and "impending nuclear war due to Ukraine's actions." The publications across the region rather actively circulate statements by Russian dictator Putin containing threats against Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation noted.

The largest Arab TV company and a number of African media outlets were also involved in promoting Russian narratives.

Al Jazeera's English-language platform published the Kremlin leader's words that "the West is waging a war against the Russian Federation with the help of Ukrainians." In the African mass media, the most widespread topic is that of Ukraine's possible involvement in the Mali incident where dozens of Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries were killed in an ambush by the Tuareg fighters. Reports claim Ukraine allegedly trained "Malian terrorists".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the CCD warned of a Russian provocation plot that could involve chemical weapons.