Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Som Launches Summer Wellness For Qatar Residents

The multi-award-winning Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the first and largest wellness destination in the Middle East invites wellness seekers to invest in lasting holistic this summer. Valid on stays until 30 September 2024, the Summer Wellness is open to all residents of the Qatar and GCC in search of rest and renewal away from the stresses of city life.



Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva Som_Kids Kayaking

With a generous 25% off Discovery Reconnect Retreat and rates starting from QAR 1140 per night based on single occupancy, guests receive a personalised health and wellness consultation upon arrival, one daily treatment per night of stay, three wellness cuisine meals per night of stay, full access to the resort's state-of-the-art facilities and they can join a host of scheduled group classes and activities.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Doha, Zulal Wellness Resort is located on the most northern tip of Qatar a one-hour drive from the city. In the hot summer months Zulal Wellness Resort enjoys temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees cooler than the rest of Qatar and the Summer Wellness presents the ideal opportunity for families, couples and solo wellness seekers to spend time on their health on a rejuvenating journey that's close by, yet far away enough to completely switch off.

The all-inclusive package applies to stays at the Zulal Discovery and ensures a comprehensive wellness experience. Zulal Discovery welcomes guests of all ages, particularly families, offering the perfect place to reconnect and explore the joys of healthy living through a wellness lifestyle. Guests can extend beyond the wellness inclusions of their retreat and avail of an additional 20% off à la carte spa and wellness treatments.

The Summer Wellness Offer also gives guests full access to shared fitness, wellness and leisure activities. From wellness talks, fitness classes to aqua activities, mindfulness practice and specialised workshops with leaders and experts from the world of wellness, Qatar residents can escape the ordinary and embrace transformative wellness just a short haul from home.

Summer Wellness rates start from 1140 QAR per night for single occupancy, and 1718 QAR per night for two people sharing. This offer is valid until 30 September 2024 on the Discovery Reconnect Retreat at Zulal Discovery for Qatar residents only (guests must present a valid Qatar resident ID upon check-in to avail of this offer.) Terms and conditions apply, and the offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers

For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at [email protected] , call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit