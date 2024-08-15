Al Sadd Aim For Quick Turnaround In Qatar SC Tie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Reigning champions Al Sadd are looking to bounce back strongly in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) after suffering from a shock defeat to Al Shamal in their opening match of the season.

The Felix Sanchez-coached side will take on Qatar SC at the Khalifa International on Saturday as the second round of the league begins tomorrow with Al Duhail and Al Rayyan securing the top two spots respectively after flying starts in the inaugural week.

Al Shamal had defeated Al Sadd 2-1 earlier this week, thanks to a brace by striker Baghdad Bounedjah who left the Wolves ahead of the new season after a long stint with the club.

Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham said focus will be the key for Al Sadd, who also clinched the Amir Cup crown in the previous season.



Al Sadd veteran Hassan Al Haydos in action with a teammate during a training session ahead of Qatar SC match.

“We must stay focused and work hard to achieve the team's goals this season,” Barsham had said after the defeat.

“Luck was not on our side in the match, as many opportunities that could have turned the game in our favour were missed. But it's still the start of the season and players will learn from mistakes and improve their performance in the upcoming matches.”

Tomorrow's heavyweight tie between Al Duhail and Al Rayyan will be the highlight of the second round with fans expecting a thrilling battle between the title contenders.

Al Duhail got off to an explosive start thrashing Qatar SC 6-1 with Kenyan striker Michael Olunga netting a hat-trick. Al Rayyan were also impressive in their first game as they outclassed Umm Salal 3-1.

Another anticipated match in the second round will be played between Al Arabi and Al Wakrah as both the sides will target their first victory of the OSL season. They will square off at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Al Arabi were held to a goalless draw by Al Shahania while Al Wakrah conceded a late goal from Al Ahli to share points following a 2-2 draw.

Hoping to continue their winning start, Al Shamal will be in action against Umm Salal at Al Janoub Stadium tomorrow.