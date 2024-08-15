Anti-Hasina Bangladeshis On Alert For 'Evil Remnants'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Late Wednesday night, a surreal scene unfolded in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area. Hundreds of students gathered, lighting candles to honor those who had fallen and during what is now referred to as the“July Revolution” in Bangladesh, which led to the end of Hasina's 15-year autocratic rule.

Initially, the students observed the night in silence, with the flickering candlelight creating a somber atmosphere. Later, they sang solemn songs in remembrance of the more than 400 individuals who had lost their lives in recent weeks. Although the event, organized by students from various universities, appeared to be a commemoration, it carried a deeper message.

“It's a signal to the remnants of a fascist autocratic regime that we remain vigilant,” said Abu Hamza Tareq, a student from a private university.“The Awami League, despite their disgraceful fall from power, is still trying to create chaos and destabilize the country.”

In the past few days, reports and social media chatter have suggested that the Awami League might attempt a“counterrevolution” on August 15 to overthrow the new interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Suddenly, several Awami League leaders and activists emerged from hiding, issuing calls to mobilize on the streets.

August 15 has been observed as National Mour ning Day in Bangladesh for the past 15 years during Hasina's tenure, commemorating the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father and a central figure in Bangladesh's liberation war of 1971, along with most of his family members.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son who lives in the US and has been giving interviews to Indian media since his mother's ousting, has called on party members to regroup.“The Awami League hasn't been defeated; it remains a party of the people,” he stated.

In her first statement since being removed from power, Hasina urged her supporters to“pray for the forgiveness of souls by laying floral wreaths at the portrait of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.”

Reports indicate that Awami League activists and supporters have been instructed to gather in Dhaka to ensure a strong turnout for this event. If they convene in the capital, it will be their first major assembly there since Hasina's removal. However, students, protesters, and other political parties perceive this not merely as a mourning event but as a possible attempt to destabilize the country's nascent interim government.