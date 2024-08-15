عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Investigating Possible Sabotage At Bundeswehr Barracks

Germany Investigating Possible Sabotage At Bundeswehr Barracks


8/15/2024 12:18:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bundeswehr barracks have been completely sealed off in one of the districts of Cologne, Azernews reports, citing the Der Spiegel sources.

A possible act of sabotage is being investigated.

Information about infiltration into the barracks is being checked; the tap water may be contaminated. Military personnel and civilians were asked not to drink the water. Military personnel were prohibited from entering the barracks.

The facilities were inspected by the Bundeswehr military police. It is claimed that the act of sabotage could have occurred at a facility near Cologne Airport. There are 4,300 military personnel and 1,200 civilians serving there. The barracks have their water supply.

MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108557131


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search