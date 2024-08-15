Germany Investigating Possible Sabotage At Bundeswehr Barracks
Date
8/15/2024 12:18:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Bundeswehr barracks have been completely sealed off in one
of the districts of Cologne, Azernews reports,
citing the Der Spiegel sources.
A possible act of sabotage is being investigated.
Information about infiltration into the barracks is being
checked; the tap water may be contaminated. Military personnel and
civilians were asked not to drink the water. Military personnel
were prohibited from entering the barracks.
The facilities were inspected by the Bundeswehr military police.
It is claimed that the act of sabotage could have occurred at a
facility near Cologne Airport. There are 4,300 military personnel
and 1,200 civilians serving there. The barracks have their water
supply.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108557131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.