AUKUS AI Drones Shadowed By China's Tech Supremacy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Cutting-edge AI-enabled AUKUS drone tests highlight the alliance's push for tech-driven military superiority but industrial limitations and Chinese dominance may undermine its readiness for future conflicts.

This month, the UK's Defense Science and Laboratory (DSTL) reported that the AUKUS nations – Australia, the UK and the US – have successfully tested AI-enabled uncrewed aerial (UAVs) that empower human operators to detect and neutralize ground targets.

DSTL says that the trial, part of the AUKUS Resilient and Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Technologies (RAAIT) series, marks the first real-time military application of autonomous and AI sensing systems.

The source says that the exercise, conducted during the annual US-hosted Project Convergence, showcased collaborative AI and autonomy, significantly reducing target identification time and minimizing risk to personnel.

It also mentions that the exercise highlighted the potential for protecting military assets from electronic warfare and GPS attacks, demonstrating enhanced interoperability and access to advanced AI among the AUKUS nations.

Commodore Rachel Singleton, head of the AUKUS Defence Artificial Intelligence Center (DAIC), emphasized the importance of interoperable systems developed across the three nations, as quoted by DSTL.

The source says that the technology, rapidly advancing since its first UK trial in April 2023, aims to provide the military with an operational edge against evolving threats.

These collaborative efforts may be part of AUKUS Pillar II , which focuses on advanced military capabilities such as cyber capabilities, AI and autonomy, quantum technologies, undersea capabilities, hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities.

While small drones have proven to be devastating weapons in the ongoing Ukraine war, AUKUS has arguably been slow to adopt the weapons as a centerpiece of the tech-driven alliance.

The bloc faces significant challenges in adopting small drones, including high production costs, competition from Chinese manufacturers, dependency on Chinese components and resource competition from other projects.