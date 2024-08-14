Introducing The 2024 Ms. And Mr. Health & Fitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Congrats to Melynda Tilley and Alcides Vera III

Discover how Melynda Tilley and Alcides Vera III transformed their passion for into extraordinary success.

- Melynda Tilley, the 2024 Ms. and Fitness

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ms. Health & Fitness Competition is thrilled to introduce Melynda Tilley as the 2024 Ms. Health & Fitness. Tilley, a dedicated mom of three, embarked on her fitness journey with the simple goal of staying active for her children. What started as a modest ambition evolved into a profound passion that she now shares with her fiancé.“Once I moved beyond the mindset of 'just enough,' I became unstoppable,” she said. Her journey has led her to open a women-only gym, become a nutritionist and personal trainer, and even venture into modeling.

Tilley will receive a grand prize of $20,000 and grace the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine, where she will share her story of strength and empowerment, inspiring readers to pursue their own goals.

In the men's division, Alcides Vera III has been crowned the 2024 Mr. Health & Fitness. Vera, a professional bodybuilder with a diverse background as a Coast Guard veteran, federal police officer, personal trainer, model, and proud father of two, stands out not only for his impressive achievements but also for his positive outlook on life.“A happy mind gives you a happy body,” Vera said.

Vera will be featured in the pages of Muscle & Fitness Magazine, demonstrating his outstanding strength and dedication to fitness. Additionally, he will receive the grand prize of $20,000.

Both the Ms. and Mr. Health & Fitness Competitions support the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation . A portion of the proceeds from each competition has been donated to this nonprofit organization to help provide financial assistance to families, fund childhood cancer research, bring awareness to the fight against childhood cancer, and spread positivity.

