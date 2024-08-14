Edelman Names Laura Cubillos Global Food & Beverage Chair

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Edelman has tapped agency alumnus Laura Cubillos to lead its global food & beverage sector.



In her new role, Cubillos will lead and develop the sector and its client portfolio

globally, working in close partnership with regional leaders to oversee its 500+ employees and

provide

strategic communications counsel to clients.



Starting Aug. 26, Cubillos, a registered dietitian with over 30 years of experience, returns to Edelman from Padilla, where she served as head of the agency's food, beverage & nutrition practice.



Cubillos is also a co-founder of FoodMinds, a global food and nutrition affairs agency acquired by Padilla in 2015. Before launching FoodMinds in 2006,

she spent four years with Edelman as a group head and executive VP.



Cubillos succeeds Smita Reddy, who serves as president of Assembly, Edelman's agency for Microsoft, and leads Edelman's global client portfolio along with Courtney Bigelow.



"Our food & beverage sector is a powerhouse, but we see continued pressure on companies," said Alex Thompson, president of global practices & sectors at Edelman. "Laura's expertise in navigating complex issues and her focus on positive impact perfectly align with the needs of our clients in the years ahead."



