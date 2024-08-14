17 People Wounded In Israeli Airstrike On South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Seventeen people were Wednesday in an Israeli air raid on Al-Abbasiyah town in southern Lebanon, including four in critical condition, according to medics.

In a press statement, the Public Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese of Public Health said that the causalities included 12 Lebanese, four Syrians, and one Palestinian.

A new report, the ministry estimated the number of causalities due to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon till August 13 at 2,312 people, including 547 deaths.

The Israeli war also displaced over 102,000 people from South Lebanon, it added.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli air force fired two missiles on the town of Aita al-Shaab today causing massive explosion.

Since last October 7th, Lebanon has witnessed continuous military confrontations on a daily basis between the occupation forces and the "resistance" in the southern regions and at the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

