Whey Jennings Calls Attention To America's Drug Epidemic With Emotional Country Ballad“Sleeves”

"Sleeves" Single art

Whey Jennings - Mobilize Recovery Across America Bust Tour

Whey Jennings - Photo: Jonathan Galletti

Launches 21 day“Break The Cycle” social campaign before joining the 2024 Mobilize Recovery Across America bus tour in Las Vegas & Richmond, Va.

- Trigger, Saving Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville recording artist and neo-traditional country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings is candidly calling attention to the current drug epidemic happening in America with a powerful and emotional ballad“Sleeves,” available everywhere digitally August 16.“Sleeves” is the fifth single from Jennings' highly anticipated first full length album, Jekyll & Hyde, [pre-save/pre-add] due out the following week on August 23 by Dirt Rock Empire.

Today, Jennings revealed the song's powerful and poignant music video on his YouTube channel which painfully portrays the inevitable pitfalls of drug addiction. He co-wrote“Sleeves” with fellow songwriter and recovery advocate Wes Shipp who also cameos as the addict in the video. On September 12 Jennings will release an uncensored version of the video - which he couldn't share on YouTube - via his website at WheyJennings.

Commemorating the start of National Recovery Month in September, Jennings launched a 21 day“Break The Cycle” social media awareness campaign across his FaceBook, Instagram and TikTok channels, where he personally addresses some of the common themes and topics faced by addicts trying to find their way to recovery.

“Sadly, drug addiction has been a huge part of my life,” Jennings said.“This song and music video is one step towards making a difference in the lives of not only addicts, but also the ones who hold them near and dear to their hearts. I apologize if this video has been hard to watch, but in order to address the problem, you have to face it head-on.”

Whey was also selected to participate in the sixth annual Mobilize Recovery Across America 2024 , a fifteen city nationwide bus tour launching on September 20 in Los Angeles, coordinated by 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Mobilize Recovery. Mobilize Recovery brings together a diverse cross-sector cohort of advocates, allies, and stakeholders to drive measurable, sustainable, and action-oriented solutions that create resilient communities of recovery. Whey is scheduled to appear at two of the stops, sharing his story and music on September 24 in Las Vegas, followed by October 08 in Richmond, Virginia. Jennings' songs and his own recovery story will also be part of Mobilize Recovery's PSA campaign in partnership with Meta and iHeartMedia. Further announcements and additional tour details are at MobilizeRecovery.

Jennings has released four other singles from his debut album Jekyll & Hyde, the country rocking title track (April 12), the sentimental“One Of These Days” (May 10), the highway burning“10 Day Run” (June 12), and his first duet“Girl On A Fast Horse” (July 17) featuring Charity Bowden. The new songs have been hailed by Billboard, People Magazine, Men's Journal, and is one of SavingCountryMusic's most anticipated albums of 2024.

"It's a body of work that would make his grandfather awfully proud."

– Tricia Despres, People Magazine

“...whiskey soaked voice washed in the blood of real life experience.”

- Trigger, Saving Country Music

“...trades in hope and self-determination, while placing the focus on his voice, as smooth yet gritty and world-weary as the dirt and rocks embedded on a well-trod backroad.”

- Jessica Nicholson, Billboard

“...determined to make a name for himself on his own merits.”

– Joe Leydon, Cowboys & Indians

“...the culmination of these years of finding his voice and learning how to tell his story.”

– Lilly Platts, Rodeo Life Magazine

Jekyll & Hyde Tracklisting & Songwriters:

1.“Jekyll & Hyde” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

2.“One of These Days” (Whey Jennings, Sam Lowe)

3.“Girl On A Fast Horse” with Charity Bowden (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Taylor Hughes)

4.“Hotter in Texas” (Whey Jennings, David Wade, Shane Grove, Chris Foust)

5.“One Folded” (Michael Anthony Curtis, Gordon MaGee, Marlon L Raybon)

6.“Caught Up” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

7.“Sleeves” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

8.“Home” (David Wade, CJ Garton, Shane Grove)

9.“10 Day Run” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp, Sam Lowe)

10.“I Would Die” (Whey Jennings, Michael Curtis)

11.“Billboard Jesus” (Whey Jennings, Wes Shipp)

12.“Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen)

About Whey Jennings:

Country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings was born into one of country music's most iconic family names, first emerging in 2012 as another naturally gifted singer from the Jennings tribe. With large boots to fill, the young Nashville recording artist and singer-songwriter for Dirt Rock Empire, with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas, finds himself with a few expectations to live up to. Seeking to establish his own musical legacy as one of the few remaining torch-bearing country traditionalists out there, Whey can instantly take his fans back to a time and sound his Grandfather Waylon and Grandmother Jessi gave birth to in the 70's, even with his own songs.

With three studio recorded EP releases under his belt, 2020's Gypsy Soul, 2022's If It Wasn't for The Sinnin', and 2023's Just Before The Dawn, Jennings is now preparing for his magnum opus of songs, his first full length album, the highly anticipated Jekyll & Hyde, due out August 23, 2024. Many of Whey's songs reveal stories of how he has come to terms with a checkered past of too much partying, led by a drug-fueled lifestyle, but knowing he needed to make a change. Musical stories about struggles, addiction, finding sobriety, and redemption through faith in God, family and his friends. Interjecting his own modern-day approach to songwriting and storytelling, while remaining a little rough around the edges, Whey's unpolished grit and honest demeanor defines his sound, with musical roots that run as deep as his Jennings family name would imply.

