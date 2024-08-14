(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award recognizes

Krawitz & Alliant team for innovation and contributions in commercial

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union is proud to announce that Charles Krawitz, Senior Vice President, Chief Capital Markets Officer and Head of Commercial Lending, has been honored by Connect

CRE with the prestigious 2024 Top Brokers and Lenders award in recognition of his exceptional leadership, innovative approach and significant contributions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry.

Alliant Credit Union's Charles Krawitz Named to Connect CRE's Top Brokers and Lenders for 2024

Continue Reading

The Connect

CRE Top Brokers and Lenders award celebrates the industry's most influential and accomplished professionals who demonstrate excellence in their field. This annual recognition highlights individuals who have succeeded in brokering deals, securing financing and driving business growth within the CRE sector. The award highlights Krawitz's unwavering commitment to excellence in CRE and his pivotal role in advancing Alliant Credit Union's capital markets initiatives.

Since joining

Alliant Credit Union, Krawitz has been instrumental in expanding the credit union's presence in the CRE market. Under his leadership,

Alliant has significantly increased its portfolio of commercial real estate loans, providing tailored financing solutions to a diverse range of clients. Krawitz and his team secured over $400 million over thirty-four loans in 2023.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Connect

CRE," said Charles Krawitz, Senior Vice President, and Chief Capital Markets Officer at Alliant Credit Union. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Their expertise and collaborative spirit have been instrumental to our success. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of professionals."

The Connect

CRE Top Brokers and Lenders Award is a highly regarded honor that recognizes the contributions of top performers in the commercial real estate industry.

About

Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 850,000+ members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Money's Best Banks in America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

