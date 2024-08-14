Global Infection Control Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infection Control Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The infection control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $119.1 billion in 2023 to $126.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), stringent regulatory standards, rising awareness of infectious diseases, globalization and travel, increased healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The infection control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $164.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pandemic preparedness, growing healthcare infrastructure, rising antimicrobial resistance, evolving regulatory landscape, public health initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Infection ControlMarket

The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the infection control market. Healthcare-associated infections, also known as hospital-acquired infections, refer to one that is contracted while a patient is there or in another healthcare facility. These infections include bloodstream infections linked to central-line catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Infection control prevents hospital-acquired infections from one-to-one transmission of communicable diseases through high-level services, hygiene, and sterilization services, so the ease factor boosts the infection control market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the infection control market include Belimed AG, 3M Company, Ecolab Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Getinge AB, Matachana Group, Miele Group.

Major companies operating in the infection control market are developing advanced technologies such as digital infection prevention systems to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A digital infection prevention system refers to a technologically driven solution designed to monitor, analyze, and manage infection prevention measures within various settings, such as healthcare facilities.

Segments:

1) By Type: Disinfectors, Sterilization, Equipment, Consumables And Accessories, Services

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors

3) By Application: Surgical Instruments, Endoscopes, Ultrasound Probes, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Life Science Industry, Food Industry, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the infection control market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global infection control market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the infection control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Infection Control Market Definition

Infection control refers to the practice of preventing or halting the spread of illnesses in healthcare settings and other environments where the risk of infection is high. It provides a high level of protection for patients, medical personnel, and others in healthcare settings and prevents the one-to-one transmission of communicable diseases.

Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infection control market size , infection control market drivers and trends, infection control market major players, infection controlcompetitors' revenues, infection control market positioning, and infection control market growth across geographies. The infection control market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

