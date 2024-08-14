American envoy takes trip to Israel, Lebanon as Middle East tensions peak

(MENAFN) United States envoy Amos Hochstein is undertaking a crucial visit to Israel and Lebanon in a bid to de-escalate rising regional tensions. The trip, which began with Hochstein arriving in Israel on Tuesday, aims to prevent a potential large-scale conflict involving Iran and Hezbollah. Following his visit to Israel, Hochstein is scheduled to meet with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Thursday, with the goal of averting an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah at their shared border.



The effort coincides with a broader United States strategy to address the escalating situation. Mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar have urged Israel and Hamas to reconvene for ceasefire talks on August 15 and seek a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The success of these negotiations remains uncertain, with questions about the assurances from Israeli officials.



Hochstein's mission is part of a larger diplomatic push by the Biden administration, which includes visits by CIA Director William J. Burns to Qatar and Brett McGurk, the President’s Middle East coordinator, to Egypt and Qatar. The heightened tensions follow recent assassinations linked to Hamas and Hezbollah, with both groups and their allies, including Iran, vowing retaliation while avoiding a full-scale war.

