Lebanese militant group Hezbollah details series of operations conducted against Israeli occupation army

(MENAFN) In a statement released late Tuesday night, the Lebanese group Hezbollah detailed a series of operations conducted against the Israeli within a 24-hour period. The statement outlined the group's actions in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their resistance efforts.



According to Hezbollah’s statement, the operations took place on August 13, 2024, and targeted various Israeli military positions along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The group reported executing six distinct as follows:



1. **08:35 - Espionage Equipment Attack**: Hezbollah claimed to have targeted espionage equipment located at a public site. The attack, carried out using appropriate weaponry, reportedly achieved a direct hit on the equipment.



2. **09:15 - Soldier Gathering Attack**: The group reported an assault on a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Mitat barracks. This operation involved the use of rocket-propelled weapons and was said to have hit the target directly.



3. **13:45 - Artillery Strike on Soldier Deployment**: At this time, Hezbollah targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba. The attack was conducted with artillery shells and was claimed to have been a direct hit.



4. **17:20 - Rocket Attack on Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site**: The final operation reported involved targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the same occupied hills. This attack utilized rocket weapons and reportedly inflicted immediate damage.



Hezbollah’s statement underscores its ongoing commitment to opposing Israeli military activities and supporting Palestinian resistance efforts. The group’s actions along the border reflect the broader regional tensions and the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553732